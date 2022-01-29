COLBERT, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team competed Saturday, Jan. 29, at Northwest Christian High in a sub-regional tournament.
"It was a 17-team battle where the top five in each weight advance to the 1B/2B East Regional tournament in Warden on Feb. 12," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybugh said.
"Walker Flynn had a great day wrestling his way into the 145-pound finals match. He gave the other kid everything he wanted and almost stuck him a couple times but ended up losing in the end to finish second. He’s fun to watch because he’s never out of a match with his ability to scramble and make big moves.
"Senior Braedyn White finished his day on the podium after losing a tough semifinals match. He shook it off and got back to work winning his next two matches against some tough guys to finish third.
"Finishing fifth and earning a trip to regionals was Curtis Winona. Curtis dropped a couple real close matches that could have gone his way but I think he’s going to surprise some people in a couple weeks at regionals. He’s a strong tough kid that you better not underestimate.
"(Lane) Shawley and (Nick) Hastings had a tougher day finishing outside of the top 5."
