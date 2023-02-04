POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team saw all three of its Pirates qualify for regionals with their successful outings Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Southeast 1B/2B League Championships in Pomeroy.
The top four competitors in each weight class advanced to regionals Feb. 11 in Readan, Washington.
Peyton Cannon placed second for the Pirates in the 160-pound weight class while teammate Curtis Winona was third in the 182 bracket, Nick Hastings fourth in 192.
"Peyton Cannon had a great day," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said "Nick Hasting and Curtis Winona both lost tough matches to knock them into the consolation bracket."
The Pirates look to get in the state championship tournament, Feb. 17-18, in Tacoma.
"All three wrestlers will be going to regionals to battle it out for one of the three spots to state," Slaybaugh said.
