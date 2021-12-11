SPANGLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team open its season with strong performances here Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Brice Williams Invitational Tournament.
Will Winona won both his matches for Pomeroy in the 220-pound weight class, while teammates Tyler Slaybaugh (145), Walker Flynn (152), Curtis Winona (182) and Nick Hastings (195) each went 1-1 in their divisions.
"The guys looked tough for their first competition of the season with four out of five guys placing in the top four in their brackets," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "Senior Will Winona had an especially good showing notching his first first place finish with two pins.
Pomeroy next will be hosting its Christmas Tournament, Dec. 30.
