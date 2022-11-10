YAKIMA — Pomeroy's 2022 high school varsity volleyball team finished its season with a pair of losses Thursday, Nov. 10, in the state Class 1B championship tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Pirates went in as one of the last 20 teams in contention for the title.
They started their day by battling Mount Vernon Christian through five sets before falling in the tiebreaker with scores of 25-27, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 16-14.
Bumped to the seventh-place consolation bracket, into its quarterfinal, the Pirates fell to Darrington in four sets with scores of 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21.
