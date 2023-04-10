POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team lost both games of its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader Monday, April 10, as the Pirates fell to Colton in 28-10 and 20-4 setbacks.
The Pirates remained winless so far this season, their record at 0-11.
They are scheduled to next play April 21, hosting DeSales Catholic High for a doubleheader starting around 3 p.m.
The Pirates look to bounce back from a rough Monday afternoon.
Taylor Gilbert, Molly Warren and Izzy Field each finished the day with three hits to pace the Pirates lineup while teammate Maria Altube matched them, all of hers in the first game.
But the Pirates spent the day trying to dig themselves out of deep holes as they went to bat in the third inning down 11-0 before Colton opened the second game with a 12-run rout.
"Girls worked hard this game and had a great attitude the whole game," Pirates coach Lexi Beale said. "Seeing the improvement each game is wonderful to see and they work so hard.
"The girls are making great contact while hitting. Hannah Bagby and Molly Warren had doubles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.