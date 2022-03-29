POMEROY — Elizabeth Ruchert and Jillian Herres each had a hit for Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team Tuesday, March 29, but the Pirates mustered little else as Liberty (Spangle, Washington) took advantage of four errors to hand them a 16-1 loss.
The Pirates' record dropped to 1-3.
Liberty managed only four hits off Pirates pitcher Keely Maves, but after scoring a couple of runs in the top of the first inning, the Lancers led the rest of the game.
Ruchert doubled and drove home the only Pirates run in the bottom of the fourth, getting them as close as 5-1, but Liberty would put the game out of reach with three runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Thursday, March 31, hosting Prairie (Cottonwood, Idaho) with the first pitch scheduled at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.