GENESEE, Idaho — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team was held hitless Thursday, April 13, as the Pirates fell to Genesee in a 15-0 rout.
The Pirates remained winless so far this season with their record now 0-12.
They are scheduled to next play April 21, hosting DeSales for a Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader expected to start around 3 p.m.
The Pirates look to shrug off a dismal Thursday at Genesee.
Action stopped in the third inning due to the mercy rule.
"Not a lot of stats," Pirates coach Lexi Beale said. "But there were clean fielding plays resulting in an out at first by Grace Hart, Kaylee Schmidt, and Izzy Field."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.