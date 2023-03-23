POMEROY — Pomeroy's 2023 high school varsity softball team suffered its fifth straight loss to open this season Thursday, March 23, as the Pirates fell to Genesee High, of Idaho, in a 32-1 rout.
The Pirates saw their record so far this season drop to 0-5.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 25, in Sunnyside, Washington, with Sunnyside Christian hosting them for a Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader.
The Pirates look to bounce back from their defeat Thursday.
Taylor Gilbert scored their lone run, racing home in the bottom of the first inning to cut an early deficit to 3-1, but they wound up mustering only a couple of hits before action stopped after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
"We started swinging the bat and got some hits," Pirates coach Alexis Beale said. "Hannah Bagby got a single as well as Kendyll Potoshnik. Isabella Field caught two in left field.
"The girls are improving with each game."
