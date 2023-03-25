SUNNYISIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader Saturday, March 25, as the Pirates fell to Sunnyside Christian twice with 15-0 and 16-6 setbacks.
The Pirates finished the day with their record so far this season at 0-7.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 28, when they host the Dayton-Waitsburg combine team for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 2 p.m.
The Pirates look to bounce back from their difficulties Saturday at Sunnyside Christian.
Taylor Gilbert finished the day with three hits for the Pirates while teammates Kendyll Potoshnik and Jadence Gingerich each had two.
Kaylee Schmidt, Isabella Field and Maria Altube all joined Potoshnik in doubling for the Pirates.
Most of the hitting came in the second game after the Pirates had been limited to singles by Carolina McKeirnan and Hannah Bagby in the opener.
The Pirates started the nightcap in a 4-0 hole after one inning before they tied things up in the top of the second, but Sunnyside Christian answered with a go-ahead run in the home half followed by five more in the third and four in the fourth.
Action stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule, but the Pirates recognized their improvements.
"The girls really brought it back in the second game," Pirates coach Alexis Beale said. "The lady Pirates worked hard and are continuing to work and improve with each game."
