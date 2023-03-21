JULIAETTA, Idaho — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team lost both games in its doubleheader Tuesday, March 21, as the Pirates fell to Kendrick High with 12-0 and 15-0 losses.
The Pirates finished the day with their record so far this season at 0-4.
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, March 23, hosting Genessee High, of Idaho, with the first pitch expected at 4:30 p.m.
The Pirates look to bounced back from a rough Tuesday against Kendrick.
"We struggled today with hitting," Pirates coach Alexis Beale said. "Got a solid hit to first from Clara Jentz. Jadence Gingerich pitched her first game today.
"Lots to work on and looking forward to a home game Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.