TEKOA, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team lost both games of its Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Saturday, April 29, as the Pirates fell to Tekoa-Rosalia in 16-6 and then 31-3 routs.
The Pirates came away with their overall record this season at 1-19, their league mark 1-11.
"The girls worked hard this season," Pirates coach Lexi Beale said. "They have improved since the beginning of the season and have amazing attitudes when it comes to the game. I’m proud of all of them and am excited to see what the next season brings."
Maria Altube and KayLee Schmidt both finished Saturday with three hits apiece for the Pirates.
The opener went to the bottom of its fourth inning with the Pirates only down 4-2, but Tekoa-Rosalia then started pulling way with an eight-run rally.
Back at it for the second game, the Pirates jumped ahead with a couple of runs in the first before Tekoa-Rosalia tallied 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.