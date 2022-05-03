COLTON — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team lost both ends of its doubleheader Monday, May 2, as the Pirates fell to Colton with 9-7 and 16-4 setbacks.
Elizabeth Ruchert finished the day 4-for-7 with two doubles and and two runs batted in for the Pirates (6-10 record), teammate Keely Maves was 3-for-7 with three doubles and two RBIs, and Hannah Bagby slammed a two-run homer as she went 2-for-2 in the second game.
But the Pirates also made five errors on the day, including four in the second game.
"We played hard, but left too many runners on the bases (in the first game)," Pirates coach Sonia Hevener said. "(Colton) capitalized off of our defensive errors. We got some solid hits, but not enough to keep us in the game."
