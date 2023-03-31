POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division doubleheader Friday, March 31, at home as the Pirates fell to Liberty Christian in 22-0 and 20-1 setbacks.
The Pirates came away with their record so far this season at 0-11.
They are scheduled to next play April 10 when they host Colton for a league doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
The Pirates look to bounce back from their losses to Liberty Christian.
Both games ended early due to the mercy rule, but the Pirates still had Taylor Gilbert tally a couple of hits for their lineup while Hannah Bagby pounded a double as Kaylee Schmidt singled and scored their only run.
"Pirates are improving each game," Pirates coach Lexi Beale said. "They are battling on offense and getting better with defense.
"Taylor Gilbert, Hannah Bagby, Kendyll Potoshnick and Maria Altube all got hits today."
