ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won both its Southeast 1B Conference matchup over the weekend, and the Pirates made their overall record this season 11-2 with a 5-2 mark in the league.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Oakesdale with the opening tip around 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 21, at home in Pomeroy, the Pirates edged Garfield-Palouse in overtime with a 43-41 win.
Keely Maves led all scorers with a game-high 21 points and also grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates while teammate Chase Caruso had 10 points and four rebounds, Kendall Dixon added 7 points, Jillian Herres had 3 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals, Haliee Brewer chipped in 2 points.
They went to the fourth quarter down 31-23, but rallied to tie things up by the end of regulation before prevailing in the extra period.
"Tonight’s game was an absolute battle," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "My girls followed through with our game plan almost to perfection."
Bye commended several clutch performances.
"Keely Maves came out with one goal in mind tonight, and that was to win," she said. "We knew we needed to contain (Kenzi) Pederson and (Madi) Cloninger, and we did a good job of that tonight.
"We never let Gar-Pal’s momentum phase us, especially Kendall Dixon who hit two clutch shots in OT.
"We just kept chipping away and never gave up. Jillian Herres played a true point guard tonight. I was so proud of her control and leadership on the floor tonight.
"Chase Caurso also showed up tonight."
Back at Saturday at St. John-Endicott, the Pirates picked up a 54-28 win.
Dixon was the top scorer with 21 points and seven rebounds, Caruso added 11 points and eight rebounds, Maves had 9, Herres and Elizabeth Ruchert each had 4, Brewer 3, Kiersten Bartles 2.
They went to halftime up 26-11, and padded their lead the rest of the game.
"St. John packed the key in tonight, so we had to adjust our offense to open up some different options," Bye said. "We had some really good movement off the ball, and we boarded really well on the defensive end to avoid any second chances for St. John."
The Pirates took advantage of opportunities.
"We had a strong showing from Kendall Dixon tonight," Bye said. "Chase Caruso also had a strong finish.
"We were able to get everyone on the floor tonight and share scoring."
