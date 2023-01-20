POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Divsion matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at home as the Pirates knocked off St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a 42-19 rout.
The Pirates upped their overall record so far this season to 7-5 with their mark in the league at 3-3.
They are back at it Saturday in Oakesdale.
The Pirates will be coming off a big win Friday.
"We had a bit of a slow start tonight but got more of a spark in the second half," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We talked about our energy on the court and working as a team to take advantage of our strengths.
"We play so much stronger when we are relaxed on the court and having fun, which can be hard to do sometimes. I was pleased with our resilience during some offensive frustrations.
"We didn’t let that change the momentum of the game and we continued to work at improving the little things."
Jillian Herres ended up tallying 17 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists.
"Jillian worked the ball well tonight and found the open areas on her drive," Bye said. "She also played smart defensively and was able to stay in the game, which is really important for us."
Kendall Dixon added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
