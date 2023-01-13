PALOUSE — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at Garfield-Palouse High, as the Pirates saw their four-game winning end with a 35-29 setback.
The Pirates left with their overall record so far this season down to 5-5, with their mark in the league at 2-3.
Kendall Dixon finished Friday with a team-high 12 points for the Pirates while teammate Jillian Herres had 11 points, and Kiersten Bartles had 5 as Chase Caruso chipped in a free-throw.
They staged a late rally after going to the fourth quarter down 32-21, but struggled to find the offense touch.
"Our shooting was cold tonight, even with open shot after open shot," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "They just wouldn’t fall for us."
The Pirates are back at it Saturday, hosting Liberty Christian, with their opening tip scheduled around 3 p.m.
They look to bounce back from the loss Friday.
The Pirates fell short despite Dixon grabbing 10 rebounds.
"She played a positive role on the floor tonight, kept her composure and was a strong leader," Bye said.
The Pirates finished the first quarter already down 17-9, but they refused to surrender.
"We did some good things defensively ," Bye said. "But we didn’t show up on the offensive end. It’s always hard to play at Gar-Pal, because they have a great home atmosphere.
"We weren’t quite physically ready to play at the start of the game, and that hurt us down the line."
