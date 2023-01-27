COLTON, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at Colton High, as the Pirates were knocked off in a 63-31 setback.
The Pirates came away with their overall record so far this season at 7-7, their league mark 4-5.
They are back at it Saturday in Rosalia, Washington.
The Pirates battled Friday.
"The score does not reflect how well our girls played tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I am so proud of our performance tonight, especially on defense.
"We played two strong quarters in the first half, but when Herres got her third foul, we struggled on offense and we then gave up one too many 3's. We came fought back hard in the second half but again gave up too many threes, and we couldn’t keep up offensively regardless of our chipping away slowly.
"Haliee Brewer played the game of her life tonight with 10 points, 10 rebounds. She was a huge threat on defense tonight and forced Colton into some turnovers and pressure that were big for us.
"Jillian Herres also had a tough game, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and finishing as a leader on the floor.
"I’m very proud of the effort and hustle we produced and the heart we gave out on the court."
