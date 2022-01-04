POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team held off DeSales in their Southeast 1B Conference matchup Tuesday, Jan. 4, as the Pirates edged the Irish in a 35-31 nailbiter.
Keely Maves scored a game-high 20 points for the Pirates while teammate Jillian Herres had 7, Chase Caruso 6, Jadence Gingerich 2.
They went to the fourth quarter only up 27-26, but prevailed.
"For not having been on the court for about six days, we played a tough, but tiring game," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We struggled to find the gaps in DeSales’ zone tonight. But after making some adjustments in the second half, we were able to feed the ball into Keely more and open Jillian up for some better shots.
"Chase Caruso stepped up as a leader tonight and really kept our tempo and demeanor."
The Pirates next play Friday at Oakesdale.
They look to build off the hard-fought battle with DeSales.
The Irish had Emmalyne Jimenez scoring 10 points, Maddie Wahl adding 9, Morgan Thomas 7, Heidi Scott 5.
"We were starting to lose our stamina by the end, so the girls really had to gut out this win," Bye said. "I was pleased with their composure and patience in the final minutes of the game. We hit some free throws when we really needed to hit them and those makes were able to seal the win for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.