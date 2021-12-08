POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team opened its season with a comeback win here Wednesday, Dec. 8, as the Pirates owned the last three quarters in a 44-32 victory over Asotin.
Keely Maves finished with a game-high 20 points for the Pirates while teammate Jillian Herres had 15.
They found themselves down 18-8 at the start of the second quarter, but still emerged triumphant.
"We had a slow start for our first time back on the court, but we kept chipping away and never gave up which allowed us to come out with a win tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "Overall, I was very pleased with our team’s effort and grit.
"I told the girls that’s what 'gutting out a win' looks like."
The Pirates look to stay strong when they next play Friday in Palouse with action scheduled to start around 6 p.m.
Bye pointed out strong performances in their first outing.
"Jillian Herres showed discipline and leadership tonight, playing all 32 minutes," Bye said. "She attacked the basket hard, which got her to the line over and over.
"Keely Maves struggled with foul trouble early, but was able to fight her way back in the game. Keely took advantage of her height and maturity under the basket in the second half."
