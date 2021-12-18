POMEROY — Keely Maves recorded a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds for Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team Saturday, Dec. 18, as the Pirates prevailed in overtime battle with Yakama Nation Tribal, 43-39.
The Pirates (3-1 record) also had Jillian Herres with 12 points and 10 assists while Jadence Gingerich had 4 points and Elizabeth Ruchert added 2.
They went to the fourth quarter down 29-19, but staged a tremendous late rally.
"We had a true team win tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "Our defense was really strong tonight.
"Chase Caruso and Haliee Brewer kept us alive. They played tough defense and contained their shooters. Haliee finished with 8 rebounds tonight and Elizabeth Ruchert finished with 8 rebounds, too. They both played a really aggressive game and were the spark we needed to finish the game.
"We came back from down 10 to pull ahead, and hit a buzzer shot by Maves to take us into overtime. We had the momentum going into overtime and we stayed composed and continued with strong defense to finish the game.
"I am so proud of my girls for gutting this win out tonight. Every girl contributed in a big way tonight."
The Pirates will next play Monday night in Richland at Liberty Christian.
