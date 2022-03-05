SPOKANE — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team finished its season Saturday, March 5, with a 57-46 overtime victory over Mossyrock in the state championship tournament fourth-place playoff at Spokane Arena.
The Pirates won both of their last two games at the tournament here after a setback Thursday, March 3, bumped them to the state consolation bracket with a 57-43 loss to Colton in the quarterfinals.
Colton overcame Keely Maves, who led the Pirates with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while teammate Elizabeth Ruchert snuck in 6 points, and Jillian Herres had 5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
They finished the first quarter down 13-5, and Colton held them off the rest of the way.
"We had a slow start in the first quarter tonight, and we had a hard time sinking our free throws," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We missed eight free throws that could have put us in closer range to Colton at the end.
"We got into some foul trouble early that softened our defense, but we held onto them for most of the game regardless. We had a strong defensive showing from Taylor Gilbert who came off the bench tonight. I was really impressed with her composure, especially since she has seen limited minutes this season.
"We came close in the third quarter but got defeated at the 3-point line and gave up too many fouls that put them at the line."
No longer in the running for a state crown, the Pirates season continued the afternoon of Friday, March 4, in a fourth-place semifinal against Wilbur-Creston-Keller.
The Pirates won, 63-39.
Friday saw Maves lead all scorers with 27 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, teammate Chase Caruso added 14 points, and Herres had 8 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals.
They went to halftime up 29-16 before pulling away.
"We had a strong start and a strong finish this afternoon against WCK," Bye said. "We talked a lot about this game being a mentally tough game after some late nights and a tough loss last night, so we wanted to keep our composure and really just have some fun.
"It was really nice to be able to get every girl off the bench and onto the court tonight, especially at state. Keely Maves showed up tonight. She was powerful in the key tonight and made herself difficult to guard. Chase Caruso also had a strong showing. Jillian Herres was an energy spark tonight and her natural stamina on defense forced turnovers that allowed us points.
"We played to win because we wanted to bring home a trophy with us tomorrow."
Back at it Saturday against Mossyrock on the final day of the tournament, the Pirates captured the fourth-place trophy with a exciting win.
Maves led all scorers with a game-high 28 points while Herres had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Herres hit four 3-pointers, Maves three.
They went to the fourth quarter down 36-35 before tying things up by the end of regulation and dominated the extra minutes.
