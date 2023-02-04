TOUCHET — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Saturday, Feb. 4, as the Pirates handed Touchet a 52-22 defeat.
The Pirates upped the overall record this season to 9-8 with their league mark at 6-5.
"We had a bit of a slow start, but our full-court pressure took control of the game by the end of the first half," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We didn’t allow any transition lay-ins and forced enough turnovers for us to get in the lead and stay in the lead.
"We worked the ball inside well tonight and finished from the outside well, too. My bench was able to get minutes, and they took full advantage of those minutes. It was a great team win tonight with strong contributions from the entire roster.
"Chase Caruso came to life tonight and finished with 11 points, 6 boards, and 4 steals. Jillian Herres also had a strong showing, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists."
