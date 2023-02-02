POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Thursday, Feb. 2, as the Pirates fell to Garfield-Palouse in a 54-47 setback.
The Pirates saw their overall record so far this season slip to 8-8 with their league mark at 5-5.
They next play Saturday, Feb. 4, in Touchet with the opening tip expected at 4 p.m.
The Pirates battled Thursday.
"Without our slow start tonight, we would have made our way to a win," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We were down by 20 in the first half and just kept chipping away to make it a great game.
"Jillian Herres finished with 13 points, seven boards and six assists tonight. Haliee Brewer contributed on defense and forced some turnovers that helped us to keep getting the ball back at the end. She ended the night with eight points and eight boards and three steals."
"Kiersten Bartels came to life tonight and hit three from beyond the (3-point) arc, along with Gilbert and Caruso, who hit two a piece. I was so proud of our effort, our grit, and our fight.
"These girls of mine never quit working hard. We are starting to click on a lot of things we struggled with at the start of the season, so I’m excited going into postseason next week."
