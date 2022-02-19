DAYTON — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team scored just four points in the fourth quarter the night of Saturday, Feb. 19, but were able to hold off Oakesdale 37-36 in a Class 1B winner to state, loser-out contest.
"Tonight’s game is exactly what a play-in game to state should be," Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. "The atmosphere in the gym was awesome, and both teams battled each other to the very last second. "We have been focusing on our offense a lot in the past few weeks, and we finally showed up tonight on that end of the floor," Bye said. "We knew Oakesdale was going to focus their attention on Keely (Maves), so we made adjustments and were able to show more diversity on our offense tonight."
Maves scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Pirates. Elizabeth Ruchert had eight points and an equal number of boards. Jillian Herres contributed nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Pomeroy.
"I could highlight every one of my girls, including my girls who support their team from the sideline, about their effort and their relentless play tonight," Bye said. "There was no doubt in my mind that we could pull off this win because I know how badly my girls want to make it to Spokane Arena again, and they did everything they could to get exactly what they have been working for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.