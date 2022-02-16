DAYTON — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team got the better of DeSales Catholic in an overtime playoff thriller Wednesday, Feb. 16, as the Pirates finished off the Irish with a 49-44 decision at Dayton's gym.
The Pirates will return to Dayton to take on Oakesdale in another must-win Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 5 p.m.
They kept their season alive Wednesday as Keely Maves led all scorers with 26 points, five rebounds and two steals while teammate Jillian Herres added 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Chase Caruso had 9 points including several important free-throws late.
Back-and-forth action went to the fourth quarter with the Pirates up 28-24, but Pomeroy wound up needing an extra period to prevail.
Morgan Thomas led the Irish offense with 15 points, while teammate Maddie Wahl had 14.
"My girls had a lot of fight in them tonight, especially when we ended up in our fifth overtime of the season," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I am so proud of their selfless play.
"It’s something we’ve been talking about a lot lately, especially during the post-season. We know that our offense struggles sometimes and we can’t always rely on our tough defense, so they took that personally and went to work on the offensive end.
"Jillian Herres was a spark tonight, and she controlled her team from the top. She was absolutely determined to win and played some of her strongest ball yet.
"Keely Maves hit a clutch 3-pointer out of bounds to tie us up at the end and put us into overtime, which is exactly what a senior captain’s role is.
"Chase Caruso was also clutch on her free-throws tonight. She hit four free-throws in the final minute to seal the win for us.
"My veteran players are starting to take a stronger leadership role on the floor, and it showed tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.