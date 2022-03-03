SPOKANE — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team was bumped to the state consolation bracket Thursday, March 3, with the Pirates suffering a 57-43 loss to Colton in their quarterfinal match up at Spokane Arena.
The double-elimination tournament dropped the Pirates to a fourth-place semi the afternoon of Friday, March 4, against Wilbur-Creston-Keller with the opening tip scheduled for 2 p.m.
