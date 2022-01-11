POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team jumped on Touchet and never looked backed Tuesday, Jan. 11, as the Pirates dominated the Indians in a 59-20 rout.
Keely Maves was the top scorer with 20 points and three rebounds for the Pirates (6-2 record) while teammate Jillian Herres had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Chase Caruso had nine points, Jadence Gingerich and Taylor Gilbert each had six, Kiersten Bartles three, Elizabeth Ruchert and Kendal Dixon each had two, and Izzy Field one.
They went to halftime up 31-9.
"We played a really unselfish game tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I loved seeing the way we shared the ball, moved the ball, and worked the inside/outside game. We got Kendall Dixon back on the floor tonight, and it gave us some more options down low.
"Everyone worked hard tonight and really just had some fun."
For the Indians, Touchet freshman Marielle Mendoza hit 3-of-4 3-pointers en route to 13 points, with fellow freshman Dianna Rincon getting five points and senior Rosetta Renwick two.
"Finally got a game in with the terrible weather," Indians coach Marshall Byerley said. "Lack of practice time contributed to our poor play in the first half. We are a young team with potential, (we) just need to get some more experience.
"Pomeroy's girls handled our defenses with no problem in the first half," he said. "They used their size advantage to beat us up down low. They are a well-coached team. We can’t wait to have another go at them this coming Saturday at home."
The Pirates next play Friday, hosting Tekoa-Rosalia for a Southeast 1B Conference clash starting a 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Indians will still be in search of their first win this season Friday as they visit Yakama Nation Tribal School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.