ROSALIA, Wash. — Pomeroy's varsity girls basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Saturday, Jan. 28, against Tekoa-Rosolia, as the Pirates dominated in a 58-11 victory.
The Pirates upped their overall record so far this season to 8-7 with their league mark even at 5-5.
They are scheduled to next play, Thursday in Pomeroy as they host Garfield-Palouse with the opening tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Pirates finished the weekend on a positive note Saturday.
"We had a great team game tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "Everyone contributed well and played hard.
"Our focus was on assists tonight because we’ve been struggling to finish those shots but we improved tremendously in that area as well as our rebounds, finishing with 47 team boards.
"Haliee Brewer had another great night, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals. Jillian Herres finished with 13 points, four boards, four assists and four steals. Kendall Dixon finished with 11 points, 10 boards and two blocks."
