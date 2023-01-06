POMEROY — Jillian Herres scored a game-high 30 points for Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team Friday, Jan. 6, as the Pirates dominated their Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup against Tekoa-Rosalia in a 69-28 victory.
The Pirates (3-4 overall, 2-2 in the league) also had Kiersten Bartels scoring 11 points while teammate Kendal Dixon had 9, Hannah Bagby 7, Jadence Gingerich 6, Chase Caruso 2, Haliee Brewer 2, and Izzy Field 2.
They finished the first quarter already up 24-10, and never looked back.
"We had another really great team game," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "I have been so impressed with how we are coming together and using each other’s strengths."
The Pirates are back at it Saturday in Walla Walla at DeSales Catholic with the opening tip scheduled at 4 p.m.
They look to build off their big win Friday.
Herres grabbed nine rebounds while her defense recorded four steals and four blocks, and Bartels shot 75% from the floor.
"Kiersten Bartels had a great game tonight," Bye said. "She played tough defense.
"Jillian Herres took control again tonight."
A balanced attack enabled the Pirates start the fourth quarter up 60-22.
"We have been increasing our assists and our rebounds, which is something we have been struggling with earlier this season," Bye said. "I am encouraged with the confidence and effort that we are showing on the floor because it continues to grow each game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.