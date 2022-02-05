POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won one of its two Southeast 1B Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Pirates upped their overall record to 12-4 overall while 6-4 in the league.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play the night of Monday, Feb. 7, then they host Colton with the opening tip around 6 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 4, in Tekoa, Washington, the Pirates routed Tekoa-Rosalia in 50-24 win.
Chase Caruso led all scorers with 18 points while grabbing four rebounds and making four steals for the Pirates while teammate Keely Maves had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, Jillian Herres had 6 points, Jadence Gingerich 4, Halie Brewer 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 2.
They went to halftime up 32-13.
“We had a great team win tonight,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said. “We moved the ball the really well tonight and got a lot of open looks on the outside.”
Returning to action Saturday, hosting Sunnyside Christian, the Pirates suffered a 46-26 loss.
Maves mustered 8 points while grabbing six rebounds, Herres had 7 points, three rebounds and six assists, Caruso and Ruchert each had 4 points, Gingerich added 3 points.
They went to halftime down 24-9.
"We struggled to get the ball through the hoop tonight, especially in the first quarter and it really made it hard for us to catch back up," Bye said. "We made some strides toward the end, but we had too many turnovers and gave up too many shots.
"It wasn’t our night for basketball, but we are back at it on Monday."
