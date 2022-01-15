TOUCHET — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won both of its Southeast 1B Conference matchups this weekend, including a victory Saturday, Jan. 15 at Touchet, and the Pirates improved their overall record to 8-2.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they will host Liberty Christian with the opening tip around 6 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 14, in Pomeroy, the Pirates dominated Tekoa-Rosalia in a 45-5 rout.
Keely Maves scored 18 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, dished three assists and made two steals and two blocks for the Pirates while teammate Chase Caruso added 11 points, 7 rebounds and two steals. Kendall Dixon had 6 points, Jadence Gingerich had 4, Kiersten Bartles 3, Jillian Herres 1.
They went to the second quarter up 11-5, and played shutout defense the rest of the night.
"We did some really great things as a team tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We continue to get stronger and build on our previous games.
"We moved the ball in textbook fashion tonight. Our passing was strong which led to 12 team assists, which is what we have been focusing on.
"I was glad to get my younger girls some decent minutes tonight and watch them have some success."
Friday also saw the Touchet girls fall at Yakama Nation Tribal School, 46-16.
Dianna Rincon scored 9 points for the Indians while teammate Rosetta Renwick added 4, and Tanya Luna had 3.
They went to halftime down 22-7, and remained winless this season.
Back at it Saturday in Touchet, the Indians fell to the Pirates in a 53-10 defeat.
Maves scored 16 points and 6 rebounds for the Pirates while Caruso had 12 points and 2 rebounds, Herres added 9 points, Dixon had 8 points, Elizabeth Ruchert 4, Izzy Field 4.
They went to halftime up 32-2, and never looked back.
"We had another really great team win tonight and did some great things," Bye said. "We moved the ball well and utlizied the gap areas to drive.
"My posts worked hard in the key to share the ball and seal hard for a lot of open looks," Bye added. "Chase Caruso played another hard game tonight.
"Overall, we have been able to work on some things that we’ve been struggling on and we are seeing a lot of improvement these past few games. We are really starting to come together as a unit and play together more successfully."
The Indians (0-9 record) look to bounce back Thursday when they next play at Sunnyside Christian.
Rincon and Renwick each scored 4 points Saturday while Luna added 2.
