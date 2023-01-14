POMEROY — High school varsity girls basketball action Saturday, Jan. 14, in Pomeroy as the Pirates win their Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup as they handed Liberty Christian a 45-24 defeat.
"We had a massive turnaround from our game last night," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We finished our shots, we limited our turnovers, and we ended with 10 assists.
"I was happy with our teamwork on the offensive end. We looked for a variety of passes and waited for the open shot. We had tough defense tonight, holding there scorers to low points. We communicated well and moved well through traffic.
"Chase Caruso did a great job on Bush tonight, holding her to 6 points despite a major height difference. Kendall Dixon had a strong night, finishing with 14 points, 4 boards, and 2 blocks. Jillian Herres also finished well with 20 points, 9 boards, 3 blocks, and 2 steals."
Next, the Pirates play Tuesday in Dayton with the opening tip scheduled around 4:30 p.m.
