SPOKANE — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team advanced in the state championship tournament Wednesday, March 2, defeating Willapa Valley for a 46-32 victory that put the Pirates in the quarterfinals.
Keely Maves scored a game-high 23 points for the Pirates while teammate Chase Caruso had 13.
They went to half time up 21-7, and held on to the end.
The Pirates will next play the night of Thursday, March 3, against Colton starting at 9 p.m.
