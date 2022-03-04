SPOKANE — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team extended its season to the final day of state championship tournament playoff this weekend at Spokane Arena.
On Thursday, March 3, the Pirates were bumped to the state consolation bracket with a 57-43 loss to Colton in their quarterfinal matchup.
Colton overcame Keely Maves, who led the Pirates with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while teammate Elizabeth Ruchert snuck in 6 points, and Jillian Herres had 5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
They finished the first quarter down 13-5, and Colton held them off the rest of the way.
"We had a slow start in the first quarter tonight, and we had a hard time sinking our free throws," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We missed eight free throws that could have put us in closer range to Colton at the end.
"We got into some foul trouble early that softened our defense, but we held onto them for most of the game regardless. We had a strong defensive showing from Taylor Gilbert who came off the bench tonight. I was really impressed with her composure, especially since she has seen limited minutes this season.
"We came close in the third quarter but got defeated at the 3-point line and gave up too many fouls that put them at the line."
No longer in the running for a state crown, the Pirates season continued the afternoon of Friday, March 4, in a fourth-place semi against Wilbur-Creston-Keller.
The Pirates won, 63-39, placing them in the final Saturday morning against Mossyrock with the opening tip scheduled at 9:30 a.m.
Friday saw Maves lead all scorers with 27 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, teammate Chase Caruso added 14 points, and Herres had 8 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals.
They went to halftime up 29-16 before pulling away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.