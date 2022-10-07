TEKOA, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity football team won its Southeast 1B Conference matchup Friday, Oct. 7, at Tekoa-Rosalia, as the Pirates rolled to a 62-0 victory.
The Pirates (5-1 overall) extended their winning streak to four, improving their league record to 3-1 to rank them third out of nine teams.
"We were hitting on all cylinders today," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said.
The Pirates next play this coming Friday, Oct. 14, hosting Garfield-Palouse with the opening kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m.
They look to build off the rout at Tekoa-Rosalia.
Play stopped after halftime because an already short-handed Tekoa-Rosalia was out of health players.
Sidney Bales had rushed for five touchdowns with his 114 yards on seven carries, and he also caught a scoring pass while teammate Kyzer Herres had also burst his way into the end zone twice.
Tekoa-Rosalia mustered little response.
"The Pirate defense dominated, holding the Timberwolves to seven yards of total offense on the day," Kimble said. "Our defense has been playing very well, giving up a total of eight points over their last four games, and holding four of their six opponents scoreless on the season.
"We also made some adjustments on offense that allowed us to take advantage of some things we'd seen on defense as well.
"Additionally, our special teams had a great day as well, pinning them deep on kickoff a few times and recovering a loose ball on a pooch kick.
"Overall, it was a great team win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.