RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity football team got back on track Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Pirates dominated Entiat in a 60-8 romp.
The Pirates (2-1 record) bounced back from a loss Sept. 9 at DeSales, and their defense limited Entiat to less than 200 yards of total offense while chalking up five sacks.
Pirates quarterback Trevin Kimble tallied four touchdowns as he scrambled for three while rushing for 233 yards and also connected with teammate Sidney Bales on scoring pass.
"We played really well early in the game, and then they made some good adjustments that slowed us down," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said. "We finally wore them down and finished the game strong."
The Pirates next play Sept. 23, hosting Yakama Nation Tribal with the opening kick scheduled at 7 p.m.
