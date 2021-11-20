POMEROY — Pomeroy's remarkable 2021 football season came to an end the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 20, with a 72-42 loss to Naselle-Grays River Valley in the quarterfinals of the Class 1B state playoffs.
The Pirates, who ended their season 10-1, came up short despite 317 yards rushing and four touchdowns from quarterback Trent Gwinn.
Pomeroy held leads of 8-0 in the first quarter and 14-8 in the second.
But Naselle scored 64 points over the final three quarters to pull away from the Pirates.
"I’m sad to see our seniors end their careers on this one," Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. "They’ve really had a positive impact on our program and we’re glad we got to ride this 10-1 season with them.
"I really look forward to seeing next years’ team prepare and assume those leadership roles vacated by the departing players," Kimble said. "Great season Pirates! I was proud to be a part of it."
