DAYTON — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team secured for itself a spot at state as the Pirates defeated Oakesdale, 51-39, in their District 9 1B consolation final Friday, Feb. 17, at the Dayton High gym.
Not only did the Pirates come away with the district third place trophy, they extended their season in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B Championship Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday with its opening round of regional playoffs.
"We will wait to see what is in store for us till Sunday when the state bracket comes out," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said.
The opening round of state will have the Pirates playing for their third straight game with this season hanging in the balance.
Districts bounced the Pirates to its consolation bracket last week with a 43-33 loss to Sunnyside Christian in a championship semifinal Feb. 11 at Pomeroy.
The Pirates rebounded to win a consolation semi four days later in Dayton, staving off their elimination with a 67-60 defeat of Tekoa-Rosalia.
Back at it here Friday, the Pirates prevailed in another must-win.
Trevin Kimble led the way with a game-high 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Pirates while teammate Ollie Severs tallied a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Brodie Magill added six points, and Jett Slusser grabbed eight rebounds.
The Pirates went to halftime up 20-16 after Oakesdale had jumped ahead in the first quarter.
Oakesdale mustered little offense in the second quarter.
"It was a hard fought, even first half," Wolf said. "We were able to turn a six-point first quarter deficit into a four-point lead at the half thanks to our defense."
Magill made the most his guarding assignment.
"Brodie Magill had a great game," Wolf said. "Held Will Lanius to three points tonight with another great defensive performance."
Same goes for Jett Slusser.
"Did a great job on their point guard tonight," Wolf said.
Oakesdale continued to struggle scoring at the start of the second half, and the Pirates went to the fourth quarter up 33-19.
The spark had come from a Magill 3-pointer.
"That helped key the run for us," Wolf said.
The Pirates would see their fourth-quarter lead trimmed to single digits, but clutch play enabled them to emerge triumphant.
Kimble converted several key free throws in the last two minutes.
"We really separated in the third quarter," Wolf said. "We stayed in control until Oakesdale applied a full court press and we lost our composure for a couple of minutes before getting back on track.
"Oakesdale cut the lead to 7 but we were able to put the game away at the free-throw line."
The Pirates enjoyed a satisfying finish.
"With this win tonight, we earned our way into the state tournament," Wolf said.
