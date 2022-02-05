POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team lost both its Southeast 1B Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Pirates saw their overall record this season drop to 11-7 while 6-4 in the league.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play the night of Monday, Feb. 7, then they host Colton with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 4, in Tekoa, Washington, the Pirates fell to Tekoa-Roslia in a 65-52 loss.
Trent Gwinn led all scorers with 24 points for the Pirates while teammate Ollie Severs had 12, Trevin Kimble 11, Trace Roberts 3, Braedon Fruh 2.
They went to halftime down 33-18 against an inspired foe.
"It was senior night at T-R tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We got out-worked and out-hustled by them in the first half tonight. We didn’t defend very well and turned the ball over 21 times tonight.
"This was probably the worst game we have played all year. We need to pick up our intensity or our season will be coming to an end soon. We need to get back to defending hard and getting stops to jump start our transition offense."
Back at it Saturday, hosting Sunnyside Christian, the Pirates suffered a 61-49 loss.
Kimble converted five 3-pointers has he tallied a game-high 25 points, Gwinn added 16 points, Richard Vecchio 4. Severs 2, Roberts 2.
They finished the opening minutes tied, but by the start of the fourth quarter, Sunnyside Christian would mount a 48-36 lead.
"We played a very good Sunnyside Christian team close in the first half," Wolf said. "At the end of the first half, they went on a mini run to take a seven-point halftime lead. We had a couple turnovers and let them have too many offensive rebounds."
Wolf saw improvements over the Friday game.
"We played hard defensively tonight and took much better care of the ball," he said. "We will have to do a better job of closing out on shooters next week. This is the team that we will face in the first round of the district tournament."
Despite the outcome, Wolf applauded several performances.
"This was the best game Trevin has played this season," Wolf said. "Trent Gwinn also had a great night and was very efficient tonight offensively."
