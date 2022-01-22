ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team won both its Southeast 1B Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Pirates upped their overall record this season to 9-4 while staying undefeated in the league at 6-0.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Oakesdale with the opening tip around 7 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 21, at home in Pomeroy, the Pirates crushed Garfield-Palouse in a 42-26 rout.
Trent Gwinn led all scorers with a game-high 17 points for the Pirates while teammate Trevin Kimble added 11, Braedon Fruh had 6, Ollie Severs 5, Trace Roberts 2, Richard Vecchio 1.
They went to halftime up 26-8, and never looked back.
"This was a grind it out defensive game tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "Trent was able to score efficiently and had some great passes to set people up for easy hoops.
"We played a great game defensively as a team. We forced them into a lot of turnovers, but we weren't able to turn them into points on our end. We never established a good rhythm offensively tonight but were good enough to establish an 18-point halftime lead."
But the Pirates prevailed.
"We did a good job of keeping them out of the paint and closing out on the shooters," coach Wolf said.
Back at Saturday at St. John-Endicott, the Pirates stayed hot with a 60-48 win.
Gwinn scored 20 points, Jett Slusser put on a show from 3-point range as he converted 4 of 5 shots on his way to 13 points, which matched Severs while Kimble added 6 points, Roberts 5, Fruh 2, Vecchio 1.
They went to halftime up 36-19, and held on to the end.
"We came out and built a big lead early with good defense and good ball movement," coach Wolf said. "SJEL was missing several players tonight but played hard and competed with us all game long."
Gwinn, Slusser and Roberts led the way.
"All three shot the ball well tonight," Wolf said.
