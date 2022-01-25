POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team rallied to catch Oakesdale by the end of the third quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, and then the Pirates jumped ahead in the final minutes, but they ended up with their first setback in the Southeast 1B Conference this season in a 64-57 loss.
Trent Gwinn scored 18 points for the Pirates (10-4 overall, 7-1 in the league) while teammate Braedon Fruh had 12, Trevin Kimble and Ollie Severs each had 11, Trace Roberts had 5.
They finished the first quarter down 17-10, but nearly came away victorious.
"We played a tough well-coached Oakesdale team tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "They jumped out on us in the first quarter, and we spent the next two quarters battling back.
"We were tied going into the fourth quarter and grabbed a 4-point lead in the first three minutes of the fourth. We missed some opportunities around the rim that would have extended the lead. Those missed opportunities probably cost us the game.
"We only shot one free throw tonight. We average around 15, and they shot 19. That is tough to overcome."
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Friday night when they host Colton with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
"We have a week to prepare for the rematch at Oakesdale," Wolf said. "That will be a tough test for us, and we will have to defend the whole game the way we did in the second half. The boys played hard and defended much better in the second half holding Oakesdale to 18 points."
Wolf recognized several individual performances.
"Braedon and Ollie had great games off the bench for us tonight," Wolf said. "Braedon played his best game of the season and attacked the rim hard tonight."
Colton game on Friday postponed due to Covid.
