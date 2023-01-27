COLTON, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at Colton High as the Pirates dominated in a 65-21 rout.
The Pirates upped their overall record so far this season to 10-5 with their league mark at 8-1.
They are back at it Saturday in Rosalia, Washington.
The Pirates cruised Friday.
"Good team win tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We moved the ball well, defended well, and had balanced scoring. Defensively, we were able to disrupt Colton and take advantage of transition opportunities.
"Ollie Severs led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, followed by Trace Roberts with 15 points and Brady Bott with 11. Trevin Kimble added 9 points along with six steals and six assists."
