POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored a game-high 15 points for Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team Wednesday, Nov. 30, as the Pirates opened their 2022-23 season with a 43-41 victory at home against Asotin.
Ollie Severs gave the Pirates another 14 points, and teammate Jett Slusser had 11, though they had to fend off a late rally by Asotin.
"This was a close game throughout," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and had to hang on late.
The Pirates next play Dec. 9 in St. John, Washington.
They look to continue their strong start to this season with the win Wednesday.
Slusser connected on a pair of 3-pointers while Kimble and Severs each hit one.
Trace Roberts chipped in 3-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line.
The Pirates went to halftime only up 20-19 before a strong third-quarter gave them a double-digit lead going into the final minutes.
But the night was far from done.
"We had a few turnovers that let them back into the game and gave up a few 3's late to really close the gap," Wolf said. "Very proud of the boy's effort and defensive intensity tonight.
"We were solid with our post defense against a much taller team and rebounded fairly well tonight. We did a great job of contesting 3's until the last couple minutes of the game.
"Offensively we were solid for our first game of the season, and I think we will be fine as the season goes on. We moved the ball well and got good looks but missed some easy attempts.
"These are things you expect in a first game, but the defense and effort were great tonight."
