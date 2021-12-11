POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team won both its games this weekend, defeating both Garfleid-Palouse and St. John-Endicott, upping their record this season to 2-1.
Friday, Dec. 10, up in Palouse, Wash., the Pirates came out strong and held on for big a 47-40 win.
Trent Gwinn scored a game-high 25 points for the Pirates while teammate Trace Roberts had 8, and Trevin Kimball and Jayden Slusser each had 4 as Oliver Severs, Brady Bott and Braedon Fruh each had 2.
"This was a big win for us tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "This was the first time since 2018 that we have beat Gar-Pal. We had not beat them there since 2017.
"We were really locked in defensively in the first half. We held them to 12 points and communicated as a team perfectly. The boys were very focused, intense, and played together.
"In the first half we turned defensive stops into transition baskets and helped build our lead to 10 at the half. The only thing we didn't do well was finish. We could have been up 20 had we finished better around the basket.
"In the second half, we didn't communicate as well defensively and let Gar-Pal hang around. We did execute our half-court offense better in the second half. We were more patient in the half-court, and we are able to get good shots.
"The bench came in tonight and made great contributions and really allowed us to stay fresh for the whole game.
"Trent Gwinn scored 25 points tonight and was very efficient attacking the basket. Trevin Kimble did a nice job of starting our transition offense and made good decisions most of the game in transition.
"Good team win and a nice way to start the league season."
Saturday then saw the Pirates at home for a 60-49 win over St. John-Endicott.
Kimble scores 25 points, Gwinn had 10, Slusser 9, Roberts 8, Fruh 2, Severs 2, Colby Ledgerwood 2, Boone Schmidt 1.
"This was another big win for us tonight," Wolf said. "SJEL has a very good team, and we were able to slow them down in the first half with our defensive effort. We held them to 14 first half points, and we were able to get out to a 15-point first half lead.
"Our defensive stops are leading to transition baskets that are really jump-starting our offense.
"In the second half we were able to execute our half-court offense and maintain around a 15-point lead throughout the second half. We need to continue to get better defensively and maintain the intensity in the second half that we have in the first half.
"Trevin Kimble had a great night tonight with 25 points on 14 shot attempts. He attacked the basket and finished well around the rim.
"Trent Gwinn had tight defense on him tonight and he played very unselfishly and made some great passes to teammates for easy baskets.
"Brady Bott had a great game defensively off the bench and really helped us stay rested.
"The entire bench contributed tonight and is one of the keys to our success this weekend with their play. They have great energy, and we aren't missing a beat when they come in."
The Pirates next play Dec. 18 at home where they will host Yakama Nation Tribal School.
