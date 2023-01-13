PALOUSE — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team bested its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at Garfield-Palouse High, at the Pirates notched a 53-32 win.
The Pirates upped their overall record so far this season to 6-4, with their mark in the league at 4-1.
Trevin Kimble led all scorers with 18 points for the Pirates while teammate Jett Slusser had 11 points, Ollie Severs 9, Brady Botts 5, Kyzer Herres 3, Brodie Magill 2, Colby Ledgerwood 2, Jayden Slusser 2, Trace Roberts 1.
They went to halftime up 30-13 and never looked back.
"We had a good start defensively tonight holding Gar-Pal to 2 points in the 1st quarter," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively but took good shots and moved the ball well.
"We had a balanced scoring attack tonight."
The Pirates are back at it Saturday, hosting Liberty Christian with their opening tip scheduled around 4:30 p.m.
