POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team held off Touchet in a hard-fought clash Tuesday, Jan. 11, as the Pirates prevailed in a 53-43 defeat of the Indians.
Trevin Kimble led all scorers with 24 points for the Pirates (5-3 record) while teammate Ollie Severs had 12, Braedon Fruh and Trace Roberts each had 5, Jett Slusser 3, Brodie Magil and Brady Bott each had 2.
They went to halftime up 30-19, but Touchet refused to back down.
"We didn't match Touchet's intensity tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "I thought we were lucky to get out of this game with a win."
The Pirates look to bounce back Friday night when they host Tekoa-Rosalia for a Southeast 1B Conference matchup scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Friday will also see the Indians back in action at Yakama Nation Tribal School.
They will be trying to snap a seven-game skid since opening this season Dec. 4 with a win at Colton.
Alexis Gonzalez was their top scorer at Pomeroy with 13 points for the Indians (1-7 record) while teammate Hayden Kincaid had 8, Owen Godeniz 6, Brayan Orozco and Grayson Zessin each had 5, Dallin Huntley 4, Krumbach 2.
They battled at Pomeroy.
"First game all season that we really played as a team," Indians coach Scott Pumphrey said. "Still have some little things to clean up, but really proud how we played tonight. Always want to win, but if we keep working hard, keep willing to sacrifice for the betterment of team team, and keep learning how easy and much fun this game is, there are only good things on the horizon for us."
Pumphrey saluted his players.
"Alexis Gonzales battled like a warrior for us and was our leader. Underneath the basket, Grayson Zessin, Hayden Kincaid and Dallon Huntley really worked hard. Brayan Orozco and Owen Godinez hit some big outside shots at some opportune moments."
Wolf felt his team had its hands full against the Indians.
"They were more physical than us on defense and rebounding tonight," Wolf said. "We gave up way too many second and third shots."
Wolf saw some difficulties the Pirates still need to address.
"We played pretty good initial defense but were unable to secure boards which led to easy baskets," Wolf said. "When we got out in transition, we were able to get some easy shots. Offensively, when we are patient and let our offense work, we get good shots. We have a tendency to take early shots without much ball movement and that gets us in trouble."
But the Pirates emerged victorious, and Wolf commended Fruh for grabbing several big rebounds.
"We need him to continue to help on the boards," he said.
