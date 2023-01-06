POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored a game-high 32 points for Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team Friday, Jan. 6, Ollie Severs added 23 points, and the Pirates won their Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division battle with Tekoa-Rosalia in a 67-60 victory.
The Pirates upped their overall record so far this season to 4-3, with their mark in the league at 3-1.
"This was a big win for us tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We competed for 32 minutes and got a big-league win."
The Pirates are back at it Saturday in Walla Walla at DeSales Catholic with the opening tip scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
They look to build off the exciting win Friday.
Kimble and Severs led the Pirates attack while teammate Brodie Magill added 4 points, Brady Bott and Jett Slusser each with 3, Trace Roberts 2.
The Pirates went to halftime up 40-32.
"Offensively we played our best game of the season with only four turnovers in the first half, which allowed us to score 40 points," Wolf said.
But the game was far from done.
The Pirates would find themselves down in the second half, but it was a short-lived scare.
"We defended at a high level even though (Tekoa-Rosalia) scored 60 points," Wolf said. "Isaac Bone is a great player. He scored 31 points, but we really made him earn them with most of his shots well contested.
"He had to attempt 29 shots to get his 31 points, and we had a hand in his face on most of them with great help side defense when he went to drive."
A strong all-around effort enabled the Pirates to bounce back.
Kimble wound up grabbing seven rebounds, dishing four assists and making four steals while Severs grabbed 13 rebounds.
"(Severs) played hard on the block all game long," Wolf said. "We had a tough stretch in the third quarter with some turnovers that allowed them to come back and take the lead. But we were able to maintain our composure and regain the eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter, and we were able to hold that lead to the end of the game.
"The boys have had great practices over Christmas break, and it really showed tonight."
