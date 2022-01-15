TOUCHET — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team won both its games over the weekend, including a 56-38 victory Saturday, Jan. 15 at Touchet, as the Pirates improved their record this season to 6-3.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they will host Liberty Christian with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 14, in Pomeroy, the Pirates held off Tekoa-Rosalia for a 62-60 win.
Trent Gwin scored a game-high 30 points for the Pirates while teammate Ollie Severs added 14, Trevin Kimble had 12, Trace Roberts 6.
The hard-fought game saw Pomeroy go to the fourth quarter up 46-45, and Tekoa-Rosalia challenged the Pirates to the end.
"This was a back-and-forth game all night long," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We held the lead most of the game, but every time we would jump out to a sizeable lead, they would answer back.
"We came out at the start of the fourth quarter with a one-point lead and quickly stretched it out to 10. Tekoa-Rosalia answered back and got within two, but we were able to score clutch baskets down the stretch that kept them from taking the lead."
The Pirates continued developing as a team.
"We struggled to defend them in stretches but played hard and rebounded really well tonight," Wolf said. "This was without a doubt the best we have played offensively this season."
They had several strong performances.
"Trent Gwinn returned tonight for the first time since Dec. 18 against Yakima Tribal Nation, and looked like he hadn't missed a day," Wolf said. "He scored 30 points very efficiently, while providing a spark defensively and on the boards.
"Ollie Severs had a great night with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting — and 8 big points in the 4th quarter," Wolf added. "We saw he had a mismatch, and the boys did a great job of getting him the ball."
The Pirates came away with more confidence.
"Fun game that will help us come playoff time," Wolf said. "This should help us learn how to play with the lead, and deal with close game situations."
Friday also saw the Touchet boys fall at Yakama Nation Tribal School, 73-49.
Alexis Gonzalez scored 25 points for the Indians while teammate Grayson Zessin added 7, Owen Godinez and Thad Krumbach each had 5, and Hayden Kincaid had 3 as Dallon Huntley and Brayan Orozco each had 2.
They went to hafltime down 51-29.
"A high intensity game," Indians coach Scott Pumphrey said. "They exposed some things, but I was really proud how we made some in-game adjustments and kept playing the entire game and eliminated those early mistakes.
"Alexis Gonzalez had a great overall game," he added. "And I was proud how both Owen Godinez and Thad Krumbach, both freshmen, handled some tough situations."
Back at it Saturday in Touchet, the Indians lost the hard-fought battle with Pomeroy.
Gonzalez scored 16 points for the Indans while Orozco added 9.
They had a strong first half, only trailing by three at intermission, but then the Pirates took over with a 24-8 run in the third quarter.
"All season long we have struggled a little to start the game strong so we challenged the players to come out strong, treat this game like a playoff game and I am proud of how they responded," Pumphrey said. "Brayan Orozco easily had his best game of the season, and Alexis Gonzales continues to lead on both ends of the court.
"Credit to Pomeroy. They came out of halftime and imposed their will on us for opening three minutes. They have some solid, seasoned players."
The Indians (1-8 record) look to bounce back Thursday when they next play at Sunnyside Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.