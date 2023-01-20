POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at home as the Pirates knocked off St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a 67-53 victory.
The Pirates improved their overall record so far this season to 8-5 with their league mark at 5-1.
They are back at it Saturday in Oakesdale.
The Pirates will be coming off a strong performance Friday.
"This was a big-league win for us tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We struggled at SJEL but came back and stole one late. Tonight, we played well from the start of the game and slowly but surely pulled away. We took care of the ball and got great shots.
"We are starting to move the ball more consistently which is leading to open shots for everyone on the floor. We were very balanced tonight scoring.
"Defensively we gave up a few deep 3's early but stayed solid in keeping them out of the paint and forcing contested shots.
"We did a great job on the boards tonight led by Ollie Severs with 19. It seemed at times Ollie was getting every rebound on both ends of the floor.
"Trevin Kimble led us in scoring with 20 points and four steals.
"Ollie Severs added 16 points to go with his 19 rebounds.
"Trace Roberts had a great second half finishing through contact to score 12 points with six rebounds.
"Jett Slusser had 11 points and eight rebounds.
"Brodie Magill had a great game tonight with 7 points and four assists along with shutting down SJEL's second scorer."
