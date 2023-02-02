POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Wheat Division matchup Thursday, Feb. 2, as the Pirates knocked off Garfield-Palouse in a 52-41 victory.
The Pirates upped their overall record so far this season to 11-6 with their league mark at 8-2.
They next play Saturday, Feb. 4, in Touchet with the opening tip expected around 5:30 p.m.
The Pirates savored their victory Thursday.
"We got a win tonight without playing our best basketball," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We were just a step slow defensively, and not aggressive offensively.
"We got off to a good start with a 20-8 first quarter and had it to 26-9, but then let off the gas and let them creep back into the game. We never regained the momentum from the first quarter and a half.
"Early on we had good ball movement and were sharing the ball and getting great looks. The ball began to stick in place to long from that point on.
"We only had three first half turnovers, but in the second half we had 13 and that led to our offensive woes. We didn't rebound as well tonight as we have most games this season.
"Trace Roberts had a great game tonight. He was aggressive attacking the basket and did a good job of finishing around the rim.
"He led us with 18 points and added eight rebounds. That was good to see, we will need Trace to continue to play that way going into the playoffs next week.
"Trevin Kimble added 15 points and 6 assists, and Ollie Severs had 12 points and 10 rebounds."
The Pirates find themselves in good position as the regular season winds to a close.
"If Oakesdale beats (Tekoa-Rosalia) Friday night, we will be league champs," Wolf said. "If not, we will finish second and host a first round playoff game next week, most likely against Yakima Nation Tribal School."
